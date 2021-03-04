SINGAPORE, 4 March 2021: Princess Cruises has announced the line’s 2022-2023 South America & Antarctica cruises and cruisetours onboard Sapphire Princess, on sale 10 March 2021. Guests can delight in South America’s vibrant culture and cuisine while exploring some of the world’s most dramatically diverse landscapes and breathtaking beauty of Antarctica.

Sapphire Princess will visit 19 destinations in 10 countries on six unique itineraries, including:

Mariachis playing outside onboard.

Antarctica & Cape Horn Four days cruising the Antarctica region and a special holiday sailing which includes both Christmas and New Year’s Day Antarctica & Cape Horn (16 days): Santiago, Punta Arenas, Ushuaia, Cape Horn scenic cruising, Antarctic Peninsula scenic cruising, Falkland Islands, Montevideo and Buenos Aires 19 December 2022, 20 January 2023; reverse itinerary on 4 January 2023

Cape Horn & Strait of Magellan Overnight in Buenos Aires, including scenic cruising of the spectacular Amalia Glacier (14 days): Buenos Aires (overnight), Montevideo, Puerto Madryn, Falkland Islands, Cape Horn scenic cruising, Ushuaia, Punta Arenas, Amalia Glacier scenic cruising, Puerto Montt and Santiago 5 February and 5 March 2023; reverse itinerary on 19 February 2023

Andes & South America Overnight in Lima (Callao), Peru, with an optional overland land tour to UNESCO World Heritage Site, Machu Picchu Andes & South America (17 days): Los Angeles, Cabo San Lucas, Costa Rica, Lima (overnight), Pisco, La Serena and Santiago – 2 December 2022 Andes & South America (18 days): Santiago, La Serena, Pisco, Lima (overnight), Manta, Costa Rica, Puerto Vallarta, Cabo San Lucas, Los Angeles – March 19, 2023

Grand Adventures Overnight in Bueno Aires and Lima Andes & Cape Horn Grand Adventure (32 days): Bueno Aires (overnight), Montevideo, Puerto Madryn, Falkland Islands, Cape Horn scenic cruising, Ushuaia, Punta Arenas, Amalia Glacier scenic cruising, Puerto Montt, Santiago, La Serena, Pisco, Lima (overnight), Manta, Costa Rica, Puerto Vallarta, Cabo San Lucas, Los Angeles – March 5, 2023 Antarctica, Andes & Cape Horn Grand Adventure (33 days): Los Angeles, Cabo San Lucas, Costa Rica, Lima (overnight), Pisco, La Serena, Santiago, Punta Arenas, Ushuaia, Cape Horn scenic cruising, Antarctic Peninsula scenic cruising, Falkland Islands, Montevideo and Buenos Aires – 2 December 2022









For guests wishing to combine a land tour before or after their cruise, Princess offers two cruisetours for South America:

Iguazú Falls Adventure – features the thundering Iguazú Falls, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, as well as a visit to Rio de Janeiro.

– features the thundering Iguazú Falls, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, as well as a visit to Rio de Janeiro. Machu Picchu Explorer – visits the ancient Inca compound, Machu Picchu, another UNESCO World Heritage Site, plus a tour of the historic city of Cusco.

Sapphire Princess showcases the MedallionClass Experience, offering a number of new features that leverage touchless technologies and significantly enhance and personalise the guest experience, as well as support new health protocols.

The cruise line’s award-winning OceanMedallion™ wearable device replaces the traditional cruise card to significantly expand touch-free options and personalisation on board, including:

Touchless embarkation and disembarkation

Keyless stateroom entry

Completely touchless commerce

Simplified safety training

On-demand food, beverages and retail items delivered anywhere on board

Guest service requests via mobile device chat

Location-based gaming and wagering

Entertainment content via smart devices

Sapphire Princess also offers the best Wi-Fi at sea, MedallionNet, so guests can stay connected to the things and people they love and share vacation memories with ease. MedallionNet offers unprecedented connectivity that’s fast, unlimited, reliable, and affordable with an access point in every stateroom, so guests can stream favourite movies, shows, games and music; connect to favourite social media sites; and video chat from anywhere on the ship.

