PATA opens Gold Award entries

BANGKOK, 11 March 2021: The Pacific Asia Travel Association opens PATA Gold Awards 2021 for entries from organisations with a track record promoting travel and tourism throughout the Asia Pacific region. The deadline for submissions is 28 May 2021.

Sponsored by the Macao Government Tourism Office for the 26th consecutive year, the PATA Gold Awards 2021 will honour companies and individuals for their excellence and innovation.

The winners of the PATA Golds Awards 2021 will be announced during the virtual PATA Gold Awards Ceremony on 8 September 2021, which will also be broadcasted worldwide through the PATA YouTube channel.

PATA will present two Grand Title Winners for best of show entries in the following broad categories: Marketing, and Sustainability and Social Responsibility with 23 Gold Awards to be bestowed.

“We look forward to receiving entries from both organisations and individuals worldwide that demonstrate excellence in conception, creativity and fulfilment,” said PATA CEO Mario Hardy. “For more than 25 years, the PATA Gold Awards have recognised so many amazing achievements across a vast spectrum of travel and tourism activities.”

Judged by an international panel of experts, the Gold Awards recognise exceptional achievement with 23 Gold Awards and two Grand Title presented in two categories.

Marketing

14 Gold Awards and one Grand Title Winner.

Sustainability and Social Responsibility