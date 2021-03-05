PATA names ‘Face of the Future’

BANGKOK, 5 March 2021: The Pacific Asia Travel Association named Surayyal Hizmi, a lecturer advisor of the PATA Lombok Tourism Polytechnic Student Chapter, in Indonesia, as 2021 PATA Face of the Future in an announcement on Thursday.

“This year, we received a fantastic list of applicants who could all be worthy of this recognition,” said PATA CEO Mario Hardy. “On behalf of everyone at the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA), I would like to congratulate Surayyal Hizmi on winning the 2021 PATA Face of the Future award.

Surayyal Hizmi is a lecturer at Lombok Tourism Polytechnic, having completed her Master’s Degree in 2017 in Applied Science with a major in Natural Resources Management.