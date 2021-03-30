PAL suspends more flights

MANILA, 30 March 2021: Philippine Airlines confirmed this week it would continue to suspend international flights to and from its home base Manila Airport to several countries.

It follows the Covid-19 ruling that limits arriving international passengers to just 1,500 daily until 29 April.

The impacted PAL flights include those serving the UAE, Qatar, the US, Canada, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Saudi Arabia, Guam and Indonesia.

The Philippine government suspended the entry of all foreign nationals effective from 22 March through to 19 April 2021 to combat a spike in Covid-19 cases. It also limited inbound international passengers arriving at Manila International Airport to just 1,500 per day.

PAL posted on its website the following details on cancelled flights, but it has not updated the page since 26 March. Its Facebook page is even worse, with an update on flights status last posted on 23 March. No wonder one passenger commented on the airline’s Facebook page: “Your call centre does not answer. Calling for five hours without anyone answering is disturbing. Poor customer service.”

Cancelled flights

31 March

PR 468/469 Manila-Seoul (Incheon)-Manila

PR 438/437 Manila-Nagoya-Manila

PR 300/301 Manila-Hong Kong-Manila

PR 507/508 Manila-Singapore-Manila

PR 730/731 Manila-Bangkok-Manila

PR 525/526 Manila-Kuala Lumpur-Manila

1 April

PR 468/469 Manila-Seoul (Incheon)-Manila

3 April

PR 468/469 Manila-Seoul (Incheon)-Manila

PR 300/301 Manila-Hong Kong-Manila

4 April

PR 300/301 Manila-Hong Kong-Manila

5 April

PR 300/301 Manila-Hong Kong-Manila