Mandarin Orient New Your reopens

HONG KONG, 26 March 2021: Mandarin Oriental New York has announced it will reopen on 1 April 2021.

To mark the reopening, the hotel is selling packages and offers leading off with one aptly titled ‘Travel Again’ package. It offers a saving of up to 20% off the best available rates until 7 September 2021.

The anticipated reopening will introduce a new dining experience, MO Lounge, located adjacent to the hotel’s lobby and features breath-taking views of the Manhattan skyline and Central Park.

Mandarin Oriental New York, features 244 rooms and suites overlooking Central Park and the Manhattan skyline. Located in Columbus Circle’s Time Warner Centre, the property is close to the Broadway theatre district, Lincoln Centre, Central Park, Jazz at Lincoln Centre and the Time Warner Centre’s Lincoln collection of retail shops and restaurants.