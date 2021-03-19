LANGKAWI, 19 March 2021: An almost forgotten sport, lawn bowl is making a comeback, and in Asia, you could say Langkawi is leading the charge.

But it is not an earth-shaking charge, more like a determined walk as lawn bowl is not known for being in a hurry.

Langkawi promotes the sports in its latest posts on the destination’s Facebook page Naturally Langkawi.

We are all familiar with the ball sports of football, rugby, tennis, baseball and basketball, but lawn bowl is usually associated with retirees peering at an immaculate lawn while sipping a pint of ale.

On Malaysia’s favourite holiday island of Langkawi lawn bowl remains close to residents’ heart and fast catching the younger generations’ attention. It’s evolved on a long journey since the days of park bowls and ice cream to become a competitive sport claiming thousands of enthusiasts.

On Langkawi, the age-old sport is celebrated annually in an international tournament called ‘The International Mahsuri Cup’. For over 20 years Langkawi has hosted this renowned competition under the watchful eye of Dato’ Syukri Ahmad (Setiausaha Pasukan Lawn Bowl Negeri Kedah). The tournament even managed to continue during the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic.

Dato’ Syukri Ahmad hopes to keep hosting this yearly tournament and looks forward to seeing younger generation players taking up this historical sport. It requires a sharp eye, precision aim and appreciation for manicured lawns. It helps your game to have a fine-tuned sense of the lay of the lawn and its texture of turf.

Tune into Orang Langkawi for more stories about the island’s sporting scene!

#oranglangkawi #langkawi #Kedah #Malaysia #cuticutimalaysia #naturallylangkawi #lawnbowl #sport #commonwealthsport #outdoorsport #bowls

The official Facebook page for Langkawi, Malaysia https://www.facebook.com/Naturallylangkawi

Follow us on

Twitter: https://twitter.com/NatLGK

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/naturally_langkawi/

Website: http://www.naturallylangkawi.my/

(Source: @Naturallylangkawi · Reference Website )