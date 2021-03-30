Kashmir survey discovers new paths

SRINAGAR, India, 30 March 2021: Jammu and Kashmir’s tourism officials are carrying out a comprehensive survey to identify destinations in the region so tourists can go beyond Gulmarg and Pahalgam.

The region’s online news, Greater Kashmir, quoted the governor’s advisor, Baseer Khan, saying the Union Territories’ administration is carrying out a “comprehensive survey”.

He was speaking to the media on the sidelines of the official opening of the Tulip Garden in the foothills of Zabarwan hills following extensive investment in the attraction.

He noted: “The government is working on a comprehensive policy to create new tourist destinations to add to what we already have in Budgam, Basoli, Bhaderwah in Jammu areas. Tourists will have more places to visit beyond Gulmarg and Pahalgam.”

Later this week, the first groups of domestic tourists will visit the Tulip Festival at the gardens. The festival will showcase Kashmir’s culture, cuisine, art and handicrafts.

Jammu and Kashmir was a region formerly administered by India as a state from 1954 to 2019, constituting the southern and southeastern portion of the larger Kashmir region.

In 2019, the Parliament of India passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, which contained provisions that dissolved the state and reorganised it into two union territories – Jammu and Kashmir in the west and Ladakh in the east, with effect from 31 October 2019.

(Source: Greater Kashmir )