ITB India Virtual starts the count down

NEW DELHI, 31 March 2021: Less than a week out from the opening of ITB India 2021 Virtual, trade visitors passes are still on sale but at a higher rate of USD16 per person.

The 50% discounted ticket offer (USD8) has now expired for the 7 to 9 April trade show that focuses on the Indian and South Asian markets. For the full whack USD16, they gain access to business matching, live chat with exhibitors and full access to conference content and on-demand videos. They will also gain access to the supplier directory. Business Matching gives them access to up to five appointment slots with exhibitors.

ITB India will be held virtually from 7 to 9 April 2021, covering three days of business-to-business trade show and convention content that will introduce the Indian Travel Market. It brings together key travel industry leaders and international exhibitors from various segments of MICE, Leisure, Corporate and Travel & Technology, allowing trade visitors to forge new partnerships and strengthen existing business relations with the most critical players in India.

If the show gains the confidence of exhibitors while providing trade visitors with a cost-effective channel to meet virtually, it will deliver big savings in time and costs when compared with in-person trade shows. Whether that is enough to keep virtual shows alive and well remains to be seen, but the most likely outcome will be the emergence of hybrid shows that mix virtual and in-person audiences to expand an event’s effectiveness across both segments.

