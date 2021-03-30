ITB drops China Special Edition

SHANGHAI, 30 March 2021: The organisers of ITB China will host an offline industry gathering at the end of June to replace the ITB China Special Edition trade event originally scheduled in Beijing from 7 to 8 May.

The industry gathering will be an invitation-only networking event for China-based industry professionals to exchange updates and insights on the future of the Chinese travel market.

ITB China Special Edition had been designed at the end of last year as a complimentary event to ITB China 2021 in November and to serve as an industry-hub for informational and commercial exchange towards an expected gradual recovery of China’s international travel market.

With strict cross-border travel restrictions still in place in China, the prospects of international travel to and from China are not reliably predictable at this point in time, and Chinese travel agencies are therefore not yet ready to resume regular business activities with regards to purchasing, packaging and promoting international travel products.

“Reflecting the current market situation, the trade-focused event – ITB China Special Edition – could not fulfil its intended function and thus would not meet the standard of business value that ITB China had committed to deliver to its partners and customers,” said ITB China general manager David Axiotis. “However, the industry’s desire to stay in touch in person continues unabated, and that is what we will be doing in the first half of 2021 by providing a pure networking occasion to meet face-to-face.

“At the same time, backed by the anticipation of a powerful resumption of Chinese cross-border travel shared by all our partners, we are moving ahead on the coming ITB China in November with innovative solutions for our exhibitors, buyers and partners to connect and meet with each other, helping them to shape the new business landscape of the Chinese travel market.”

The fourth edition of ITB China, the largest B2B exclusive travel trade show in China, and the accompanying ITB China Conference will take place in Shanghai from 24 to 26 November 2021 with a comprehensive hybrid concept that will allow all exhibitors – regardless of their location – to meet with China’s top-buyers. More details will be published on the website in the following weeks: www.itb-china.com/