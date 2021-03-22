Indonesia and Singapore revisit bubble option

SINGAPORE, 22 March 2021: Talks on establishing a travel bubble between Singapore and Indonesia could be back on the table, according to Indonesian tourism and creative economy minister Sandiaga.

First published on Channel NewsAsia, the report quotes Uno saying preparations could create a “safe travel corridor” between Singapore, Batam Nongsa and Bintan Lagoi. According to the TV news channel, the travel bubble could be launched as soon as 21 April.

Uno was quoted saying it would reactivate direct routes from Singapore’s ferry terminal to Nongsapura ferry terminal in Batam and Bandar Bintan Telani ferry terminal in Bintan.

Foreign tourists who want to enter the two areas would have to show a negative PCR test result, plus track and trace technology would be used to monitor all travellers.

Taiwan Palau bubble

Meanwhile, authorities in Taiwan and Palau will launch a travel bubble, offering two flights per week, effective 1 April. Travellers must stay with their tour groups, avoid crowds and stay in their hotels and approved areas. Travellers are eligible if they have not been overseas during the last six months. They have not been infected with the virus during the previous three months and have not been required to isolate or quarantine during the two months before their planned arrival date.