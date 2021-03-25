IHG maps expansion in Thailand

BANGKOK, 25 March 2021: IHG Hotels & Resorts says it is on track to double its room country under properties it manages in Thailand within three to five years.

“We want to double the number of hotels we have in Thailand in the next three to five years,” explained IHG, Southeast Asia & Korea vice president, development, Serena Lim.

She affirmed that Thailand remains important to IHG’s growth ambitions in the region.

“It has historically been a market in which we launch new brands in Southeast Asia, such as when we brought Holiday Inn Express and Hotel Indigo to Bangkok and – last year – followed it up with Staybridge Suites and Kimpton.”

The group aims to grow its luxury and lifestyle portfolio by 50% with opportunities for three new InterContinental hotels within the next two years at locations in Bangkok Thonglor, Chiang Mai and near the Khao Yai National Park, 150 km northeast of the Thai capital.

In Thailand, the growth will focus on the Crowne Plaza brand in industrial areas, while in other parts of the country, the long-stay brand, Staybridge Suites, will gain a foothold. The Holiday Inn brand will continue to expand in resort locations and cities across the country.