Hong Kong Sevens set for November

HONG KONG, 4 March 2021: Cathay Pacific’s annual Hong Kong Sevens rugby tournament has shifted dates from early April to November this year due to the impact of Covid-19 and travel restrictions.

The annual Sevens’ postponement followed last month’s cancellation of the Lunar New Year fireworks and international events scheduled to be hosted in Hong Kong from February to March this year.

Most of last year’s Sevens series cancelled in 2020 after venues postponed the dates to later in the year only for Covid-19’s second and third waves to make it impractical to resume the series even during the fourth quarter of the year.

The Hong Kong Rugby Union (HKRU) and World Rugby that supervise the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series confirmed the three-day Hong Kong Sevens would be hosted from 5 to 7 November 2021.

Originally slated for 3-5 April 2021, the organisers believe rescheduling to late 2021 offers the best opportunity for the tournament to be staged with fans present.

Meanwhile, the Tokyo Olympic Games 2021 is still on the table, with dates set for 23 July to 8 August. The International Olympic Committee says it remains committed to the tournament going ahead as planned without being delayed another year, but it is very likely that the event will largely be played behind closed doors to ensure fans’ safety.