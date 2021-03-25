Hilton Sets sights on expansion in Thailand

SINGAPORE, 25 March 2021: Hilton will convert up to 2,000 rooms over two years in Thailand, with a focus on full-service brands Hilton Hotels & Resorts and DoubleTree by Hilton, as well as its focused service brand Hilton Garden Inn.

Emerging from one of the industry’s most challenging years, Hilton’s recent full-year 2020 earnings results showed signs of optimism in development activity globally, with conversion signings for Hilton across the globe increasing more than 30% versus the prior year.

Based on recent projections, the impact of the global pandemic on Thailand’s economy suggests tourism recovery to pre-2020 levels remains three years away.

In recent years, Hilton has inked landmark signings in Thailand, paving the way for the launch of a Hilton Garden Inn, due to open in Phuket in the final quarter of this year, and the lifestyle brand, Canopy by Hilton by 2023.

Representing Hilton’s largest portfolio in Southeast Asia with 11 hotels across four brands and an additional eight in the pipeline, which will see the entry of two new brands into the market, Hilton’s presence in Thailand will expand.

“We are encouraged by the recognition our brands continue to receive within the industry, most recently in a report by leading market intelligence company Smith Travel Research which placed five of our brands amongst the top 15 in the global pipeline. The strength of our portfolio and commercial engines have helped preserve and optimize value for our owners throughout one of the most challenging years the industry has ever faced,” said Hilton senior vice president, development, Asia and Australasia, Guy Phillips.

“Our commitment remains unchanged across our hotels in Southeast Asia and Thailand.. we continue to prioritize the wellbeing and safety of our guests and team members,” said Hilton vice president, operations Southeast Asia, Paul Hutton.

Hilton currently operates in five locations in Thailand – Bangkok, Phuket, Koh Samui, Hua Hin, and Pattaya. These properties fly the flags of Hilton’s full range of luxury, full service, and focused-service portfolios, including Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, and Hilton Garden Inn.