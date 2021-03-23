SINGAPORE, 23 March 2021: Princess Cruises has revealed details of its series of short breaks and week-long cruises aboard MedallionClass ships, Regal Princess and Sky Princess, scheduled to sail from Southampton around the UK coast from late summer.

Given the advanced progress of the UK vaccination programme and strongly expressed preferences on the part of guests for this limited series of UK coastal cruises, these sailings on Regal Princess and Sky Princess will be for UK resident Covid-19 vaccinated guests only.

Regal Princess will offer 14 UK voyages running from 31 July through to 23 September 2021. Sky Princess will offer eight UK cruises from 30 August 30 through to 28 September 2021. Regal Princess and Sky Princess will offer scenic cruises and voyages with stops in UK ports-of-call including Liverpool (England), Belfast (Northern Ireland) and Greenock (Scotland), with itineraries ranging from three to seven nights.

Guests on Regal Princess and Sky Princess will be able to enjoy ‘Truly Touchless’ experiences and personalised services through the cruise line’s MedallionClass Experience that supports new health protocols.





The cruise line’s award-winning OceanMedallion wearable device replaces the traditional cruise card and pairs with embedded IoT (“Internet of things”) -driven innovative technology to significantly expand touch-free options and personalisation onboard Princess MedallionClass ships, including touchless embarkation and disembarkation, keyless stateroom entry, completely contactless commerce, simplified safety training, on-demand food, beverages and retail items delivered anywhere onboard and other services.

MedallionClass ships also offer unprecedented connectivity that is fast, reliable and unlimited through MedallionNet, hailed as the best Wi-Fi at sea. With a wireless access point in every stateroom, guests can stream movies, shows, games and music; connect to social media sites; and video chat from anywhere on the ship.

These Summer Seacations will feature many of the signature onboard experiences enjoyed on a Princess holiday. All world-class dining venues will be open, including the speciality restaurants, where guests can dine at Crown Grill Steakhouse and Sabatini’s Italian Trattoria, as well as newer additions to the fleet such as Sky Princess’ Bistro Sur La Mer specially created with Three Michelin star chef Emmanuel Renaut.

A variety of entertainment will be on offer, including award-winning production shows in the Princess Theatre, Movies Under the Stars, celebrity guest speakers, and live musical performances, such as the resident trio in the signature live jazz venue, Take Five. Relaxation and leisure facilities such as fitness classes, swimming pools and spa treatments will also be available.

All guests and crew will be required to follow enhanced health and well-being measures to protect everyone on board on these cruises. These have been developed with guidance from global medical and public health experts and scientists and in close coordination with UK government agencies. These protocols include enhanced sanitisation measures, appropriate social distancing, and masks wearing in certain areas of the ship.

