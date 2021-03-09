GHM plans new Chedi for Qatar

SINGAPORE 9 March: GHM has announced plans to open a new luxury resort that is being developed by Triple-A, a Qatari real estate consortium, in partnership with Katara Cultural Village,

Made up of 59 rooms and suites and 32 chalets and villas, Katara Cultural Village is located in Qatar’s capital city, Doha.

The Chedi Katara Hotel & Resort, Doha, Qatar, will occupy a beachfront setting within the 100-hectare Katara Cultural Village district that includes theatres, concert halls, exhibition galleries, mosques, restaurants, shops, a park and an open arena.

The area is a magnet for well-heeled travellers and Qataris who are keen to explore the cultural heritage of the region. All of Katara’s pedestrian-friendly attractions will be accessible from the property, either by foot or buggy.

The 32 villas set in the Katara Hills’ extensive landscaped gardens will all have private gardens and swimming pools.

The resort should open in July 2022, ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Currently, the group flies the Chedi flag at The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah, UAE, The Chedi Muscat, Oman, The Chedi Andermatt Switzerland, and The Chedi Hotel & Residences Luštica Bay, Montenegro.