Fairfield by Marriott spreads in Japan

HONG KONG, 11 March 2021: Fairfield by Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 brands, announced Wednesday the upcoming openings of six new Fairfield properties in Japan.

The new hotels that are slated to open in 2021 include Fairfield by Marriott Mie Odai, Fairfield by Marriott Kyoto Minamiyamashiro, Fairfield by Marriott Tochigi Nikko, Fairfield by Marriott Wakayama Kushimoto, Fairfield by Marriott Wakayama Susami and Fairfield by Marriott Gifu Takayama Shokawa.

The openings bring Fairfield by Marriott hotels to key locations near roadside rest stations called “Michi-no-Eki”, across four prefectures in Japan and situated close to national parks and UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

“We are excited to launch Fairfield by Marriott brand expansion in Japan this year, with the opening of six more hotels in collaboration with our partner, Sekisui House,” said Marriott International president Asia Pacific (excluding China), Rajeev Menon.

Opening soon

Fairfield by Marriott Mie Odai (72 rooms) opened 9 March 2021 in Odai, located near some of the most famous hiking trails in Japan, namely Osugidani and Mount Somon trails.

Fairfield by Marriott Kyoto Minamiyamashiro (50 rooms) opens this Friday, 12 March 2021. It is located 28km from Nara, close to the local charms of Kyoto’s only village.

Fairfield by Marriott Tochigi Nikko (91 rooms, opens 22 March 2021 located in Nikko, a town built around the Nikko Toshogu shrine that attracts culture seekers and worshippers.

Fairfield by Marriott Wakayama Kushimoto (90 rooms) is due to open on 14 April 2021, located adjacent to Michi-no-EkiKushimotoHashigui-iwa, a roadside station that looks out to Hashigui-iwa Rocks, one of the famous natural coastal wonders in Japan facing the Pacific Ocean.

Fairfield by Marriott Wakayama Susami (90 rooms), is due to open on 9 June 2021, located next to Michi-no-EkiSusami, which looks out onto the Pacific Ocean.

Fairfield by Marriott Gifu Takayama Shokawa (64 rooms) will open during summer 2021, surrounded by natural beauty, including the clear mountain streams and the famous ancient Shokawa Sakura – two cherry blossom trees that have stood on the shore of Lake Miboro for the last 500 years.