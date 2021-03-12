Dreaming of travel and ready to book

NEW YORK, 12 March 2021: Strong pent up demand for travel, a readiness to plan future trips and the advent of the digital nomad are the keynotes in the latest American Express Travel: Global Travel Trends Report released Wednesday.

The survey covers seven countries – the US, Australia, India, Canada, Mexico, Japan and the UK, demonstrating that consumers are looking forward to travelling again and planning for future trips.

Top insights

Strong Pent-Up Demand for Travel: 87% of people surveyed said that having a trip planned in the future gives them something to look forward to, 76% of respondents are creating their destination wish list for future travel even though they might not be able to travel yet and 63% of respondents said that they are saving their credit card points so they can go on a vacation once they feel comfortable travelling.

Ready to Book Now: 56% of respondents said that they miss travelling so much that they are willing to book a trip now even if they might have to cancel it in the future.

Rise of The Digital Nomad: 54% of respondents said that the freedom and flexibility of being able to live and work while travelling the globe are more appealing now than it was prior to the pandemic.

Safety is a Priority: 65% of respondents said they plan to travel after they and their family members have received a vaccine for COVID-19.

Privacy is the New Ultimate Luxury: 75% said experiences that offer ultimate privacy are becoming a key sought-after feature of luxury travel.

Increase in Sustainable Travel: 68% of respondents agree they are trying to be more aware of sustainability-friendly travel brands to support.

Travel to Uplift Health & Wellness: 78% of respondents indicate wanting to travel in 2021 to relieve the stresses from 2020.

Culinary Tourism is Here to Stay: 62% of respondents say that eating is the top activity they are interested in doing while travelling.

Luxury Travel: The pandemic has changed peoples’ perception of luxury travel with personalized experiences (82%), high cleanliness standards (81%) and privacy (79%) being the most desirable luxury amenities among respondents1. 59% indicate that they want to use a travel agent to help plan and customize their next trip, and 80% indicate they are willing to travel to destinations during the offseason so that it’s less crowded.

The surge in ‘Second-City’ Destinations: 69% of respondents are interested in visiting lesser-known destinations, and American Express Travel booking data reinforces this trend, showing a rise in reservations for second-city destinations.

Backing Local Communities: 72% of respondents agree that they are passionate about travelling to destinations to help boost tourism revenue and the local economy.

Supporting Travel Brands that Prioritize Diversity & Inclusion: 69% of respondents agree that they want to choose an airline/hotel that values diversity and inclusion and whose employees reflect a diverse customer base.

Carbon Conscious Travelers: 60% of respondents agree they want to book airlines that have a carbon neutral commitment.

(Source: American Express/Businesswire)