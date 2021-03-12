Dream Malaysia Video Challenge

KUALA LUMPUR, 12 March 2021: To boost domestic tourism, Tourism Malaysia partners with GoPro to launch a new social media contest that targets Malaysian residents encouraging them to post videos of their amazing travelling moments.

The ‘Dream Malaysia Challenge’ requires participants to create and post videos highlighting the various breathtaking attractions within Malaysia.

PHOTO CREDIT: Facebook Tourism Malaysia.

Participants stand a chance to win the latest GoPro HERO9 Black, GoPro MAX, GoPro HERO8 along with full-board stays at Taman Negara, Gopeng Glamping Park and Tadom Hill.

The partnership with GoPro, a popular mobile video device used to capture live adventure activities, will encourage “Malaysians to start planning their next domestic trip and remind them that they never have to travel too far to find exciting destinations”.

Tourism Malaysia said it “welcomed the opportunity to partner with the world’s leading action camera brand to encourage Malaysians to capture the diversity of Malaysia’s destinations”.

GoPro Southeast Asia’s marketing manager, Sangeet Singh commented on the partnership: “We can’t discount the importance of domestic travel. We are thrilled to be working with Tourism Malaysia… and looking forward to seeing how creative participants will get with their video submissions during this challenge.”

Challenge details

The ‘Dream Malaysia Challenge’ allows the submission of all videos captured from any device. All participants have to ensure that their edited videos have been polished up through the GoPro App available for iOS and Android devices and support photos and videos from any phone or camera, including GoPros and SLRs. Once that is completed, individuals can send in their 30 to 45-second videos via the GoPro Awards Portal under the ‘Challenge Malaysia|Living Local’ to confirm their submissions.(https://gopro.com/en/us/awards)

In addition, participants are also required to post their videos on their personal Facebook and Instagram profiles detailing their travel experience in the caption using both the #DreamMalaysia and #GoProxTourismMalaysia hashtags as well as tagging GoPro on Instagram and Facebook (@gopromysg) and Tourism Malaysia’s Instagram (@malaysia.truly.asia) and Facebook (@malaysia.travel.my). If participants wish to add background sound for their videos, it is important to note that the music used can only be taken from the GoPro app.

The ‘Dream Malaysia Challenge’ runs from 13 to 28 March 2021 (2300 close time) Video submissions can be sent anytime within the timeframe.

How to participate

1️⃣ Create a 30 – 45 seconds video using the GoPro App (videos can be captured from any device and imported to the GoPro App). Music used in video must only be from the GoPro App.

2️⃣ Register yourself on gopro.com/awards

3️⃣ Submit your video to gopro.com/awards under the challenge Malaysia | Living Local with #DreamMalaysia in the “Title” section.

4️⃣ Post it up via your Facebook or Instagram with a short caption of your experience.

5️⃣ Ensure post is made public, tag us –

Facebook: @gopromysg & @ malaysia.travel.my

Instagram: @gopromysg & @ malaysia.truly.asia and include #GoProxTourismMalaysia and #DreamMalaysia in your caption.

Prizes

🎁 First Place

GoPro HERO9 Black + Travel Kit + GoPro Swags & 3D2N Full Board stay in Taman Negara.

🎁 Second Place –

GoPro MAX + Smart Remote + GoPro Swags & 2D1N Full Board stay inGopeng Glamping Park

🎁 Third Place –

GoPro HERO8 Black + GoPro Swags & 2D1N Full Board stay inTadom Hill Resorts

🎁 Fourth Place –

GoPro Swags & 2D1N Stay in Canopy Villa, Janda Baik

🎁 Fifth Place –

GoPro Swags & 2D1N Stay in Canopy Villa, Janda Baik

All prizes that include full board accommodation will be an open voucher for one-year validity and fully transferable.

Terms and conditions

https://gopro.com/en/us/legal/awards-terms

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/GoProXTourismMalaysia