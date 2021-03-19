CX suspends Manila flights

HONG KONG: Health authorities in Hong Kong have suspended Cathay Pacific’s flights from the Philippines until at least 28 March.

The latest notice on flight restrictions indicated that Cathay Pacific flights from Ninoy Aquino International Airport (MNL/RPLL) in the Philippines to Hong Kong International Airport (HKG/VHHH) have been suspended until at least 28 March,

It follows confirmation that five passengers on the route tested positive for Covid-19 on 13 March.

“A passenger flight (CX906) operated by Cathay Pacific (CX) arriving from Manila of the Philippines to Hong Kong on 13 March 2021, had five passengers confirmed to have COVID-19,” the statement reads.

“The Health Department thus invoked the Prevention and Control of Disease (Regulation of Cross-boundary Conveyances and Travellers) Regulation (Cap. 599H) to prohibit the landing of passenger flights from Manila operated by CX in Hong Kong from 15 March to 28, 2021.”

Entry to Australia’s capital

Meanwhile, travellers from Auckland, New Zealand are allowed to enter the Australian Capital Territory (ACT), but must have a negative Covid-19 test certificate issued at their port of entry in Australia prior to travel to the ACT. Those without a negative Covid-19 certificate must get tested within 72 hours after arrival and self-isolate until they get a negative result. Other travellers from New Zealand are allowed to enter the ACT without quarantine requirements.