SINGAPORE, 11 March 10, 2021: Alaska offers opportunities for travellers to see glaciers up close, spot wildlife, explore national parks and see Denali – North America’s tallest mountain.

This summer, Holland America Line and Princess Cruises offer many ways for travellers to experience Alaska through Gray Line Alaska, Princess Alaska Lodges and Holland America Line’s Westmark Hotels, giving travellers a combination of tours, lodging and sightseeing options on land.

This year’s tours highlight the best of Alaska’s interior with Covid-19 health and safety precautions top of mind, both for the well-being of employees and guests.









Among the highlights for escorted tours will be the full eight-hour Tundra Wilderness Tour at Denali, where guests have opportunities to see the big five – grizzly bears, wolves, moose, caribou, and Dall sheep. Other included tours are the Portage Glacier Cruise near Anchorage and Riverboat Discovery excursion in Fairbanks. In addition, optional tours such as flightseeing around the mountain, river rafting, and more will be available to book at each hotel property.

Options this summer include the following:

Escorted and Explorer tours Variations between Kenai, Anchorage, Denali and Fairbanks are available. Escorted tours include a tour director and range from six to seven nights. Explorer tours do not include a tour director, but helpful staff members are available along the way. Tours range from five to six nights. Rail travel on GoldStar service on Alaska Railroad rail cars. Most meals and some sightseeing included.

Denali Rail tours Trip variations range from one to six nights with up to four nights at Denali National Park. Options include travel by rail or a combination of rail and deluxe motorcoach. Rail travel is hosted in Adventure Class on Alaska Railroad rail cars with the option to upgrade to GoldStar. Tour choices include a round trip from Anchorage to Denali, Anchorage to Denali to Fairbanks, or Fairbanks to Denali to Anchorage. No meals or sightseeing included. Guests may customize their experience with optional tours.

Hotel only and sightseeing The Westmark Fairbanks Hotel & Conference Center is currently open. Additional properties will open for guests, 28 May – 6 September, including Holland America Line’s McKinley Chalet Resort at Denali National Park and Preserve and the Kenai Princess Wilderness Lodge overlooking the world-famous Kenai River. Portage Glacier Cruises will operate, 28 May – 6 September 6. Portage Glacier Cruises will run five daily departures of its one-hour cruise to see the face of Portage Glacier, including one departure at 1300. that includes round trip transportation from Anchorage with a stop at the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center.



2022 Alaska Season

After getting a taste of “The Last Frontier” this summer, set sail for new experiences onboard either Holland America Line or Princess Cruises.

In 2022, Holland America Line will celebrate 75 years of Alaska exploration — longer than any other cruise line — and bookings are now open for its award-winning cruises and Land+Sea Journeys. From April through October 2022, guests can embark on Holland America Line’s cruises to Alaska aboard Eurodam, Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Noordam, Oosterdam and Zuiderdam.

More guests choose Princess in Alaska than any other cruise line, exclusive Direct to the Wilderness rail service on custom-built rail cars and Princess Wilderness Lodges. The newly announced 2022 Alaska cruise and cruisetour programme offers six ships, including the line’s newest ship, DiscoveryPrincess. Guests can choose from 12 cruise itineraries, plus 25 seamless cruisetour options. Cruisetour guests see even more of Alaska by combining a seven-day Voyage of the Glaciers cruise with multiple nights on land in the heart of Alaska.

Visit: www.princess.com