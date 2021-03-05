China airlines sign up for Sabre software

SINGAPORE, 5 March 2021: Sabre Corporation a software and technology provider for the travel industry, announced this week the implementation of Sabre’s Recovery Manager Operations solution for China’s national flag carrier Air China as well as China Eastern Airlines.

Air China and China Eastern are both now using Sabre’s Recovery Manager Operations solution to identify issues across their extensive domestic and international networks and empower the airlines to manage flight disruptions.

The software claims to minimize downline impact, improving operational performance, maximizing staff productivity and, ultimately, boosting customer satisfaction.

Sabre vice president and regional general manager, Asia Pacific, Travel Solutions Airline Sales, Rakesh Narayanan said: “Both will be able to better recover from disruptive situations at the lowest cost, adjusting flight and crew schedules to minimize schedule interruptions while taking pan-operations constraints into consideration and making the most of every seat.

“The Chinese travel market has been showing strong signs of recovery for some time now, particularly in the domestic sector, and the adoption of our industry-leading solution will support this momentum by helping the carriers to recover more quickly from any large or small-scale disruption, whether it is caused by Covid-19 or any other factor.”