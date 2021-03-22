BANGKOK, 22 March 2021: Just in time for Thailand’s April school break, Centara Hotels & Resorts is launching a “Donut Worry, Be Happy” flash sale, welcoming families to The Place to Be this summer.

For five days from 23 to 27 March 2021, travellers have the chance to enjoy 35 to 50% off all promotions, packages, and public rates for stays across Thailand as well as overseas in the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Qatar and Oman.

The offer is exclusively for CentaraThe1 members and provides travellers with the perfect opportunity to book a Songkran getaway or a summer beach escape with family friends. It includes complimentary Wifi and free stays for up to 2 children.

What’s more, exclusively for stays in April 2021, all children under the age of 12 can enjoy unlimited donuts at participating hotels and resorts in Thailand.

About Centara

Centara Hotels & Resorts is Thailand’s leading hotel operator. Its 83 properties span all major Thai destinations plus the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, China, Japan, Oman, Qatar, Cambodia, Turkey, Indonesia and the UAE. Centara’s portfolio comprises six brands – Centara Reserve, Centara Grand Hotels & Resorts, Centara Hotels & Resorts, Centara Boutique Collection, Centra by Centara and COSI Hotels – ranging from luxury island retreats and upscale family resorts to affordable lifestyle concepts supported by innovative technology. The group’s newest Centara Reserve brand was unveiled in 2020 as an experiential luxury collection, inviting guests to discover a new era of story-driven hospitality starting with Centara Reserve Samui.

Find out more about Centara at www.CentaraHotelsResorts.com