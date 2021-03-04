Cebu Pacific celebrates 25 years

SINGAPORE, 4 March 2021 – Cebu Pacific is celebrating 25 years of flying that started 8 March 1996 on domestic routes and expanded in 2001 to serve its first international service to Hong Kong.

Celebrations are low key due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the travel restrictions that prevent the airline’s fans from grabbing anniversary promotions, although some discounted fares remain on offer.

By the time the airline clocked up 150 million passengers in October 2017, the management was confidently claiming it had the biggest domestic network in the Philippines, even surpassing Philippines Airlines, the national carrier.

Now it is focusing on the campaign #EveryoneWillFlyAgain and marking the anniversary for those who can travel in the Philippines with a three-day seat sale through to 5 March offer fares of SGD75. The travel period extends from 1 June to 31 December, when travel restrictions ought to ease at least for domestic travellers and those eligible to fly travel bubble routes to various cities in the Asia-Pacific, including Singapore.

CEB is also offering 25% off for flight add-ons during its trademark ‘Peso’ sale. In addition, CEB will also “permanently remove” change fees, allowing passengers to rebook as many times as they need. A minimal fare difference may still apply.

“In a recent survey, flexibility remained one of the considerations of our passengers when deciding to travel again. Because of this, we are removing our change fee effective immediately. As we work on rebuilding our network and supporting domestic tourism, we will continue to listen to our passengers so we can make it even more convenient for everyone to fly again,” said Candice Iyog, CEB Vice President for Marketing and Customer Experience.

(Source CEB)