Batam vaccinates for travel bubble

BATAM, Riau Islands, 24 March 2021: Indonesia’s Tourism and Creative Economy Ministry has set a target to vaccinate 30,000 tourism entrepreneurs against Covid-19 in Batam and Bintan Islands, Riau Islands province.

Indonesia’s Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno said inoculation of tourism workers strengthen the bid to open a travel corridor with Singapore, possibly as early as this April. The travel bubble would allow Singaporeans to visit the Indonesian islands.

A successful vaccination programme would strengthen both domestic and foreign travellers’ trust and confidence in the two islands. However, news reports in Singapore noted that the travel bubble initially would not extend to Indonesians travelling to Singapore.

Uno urged those who have received the Covid-19 jabs to continue to abide by the government’s health protocols to prevent any potential coronavirus transmission.

Meanwhile, the head of Batam city’s health office, Didi Kusmarjadi, said 1,900 tourism players in the city would receive their jabs by the end of this week.

The government has rolled out a nationwide vaccination programme this year to arrest the spread of infections. According to the Health Ministry, it could take up to 15 months to vaccinate around 181.5 million people.

(Source: Antara news)