AXA introduces insurance package

BANGKOK, 4 March 2021: AXA Thailand General Insurance offers “Sawasdee Thailand”, travel insurance that includes health cover for foreigners travelling to Thailand.

The policy offers THB3.5-million in medical expenses, including Covid-19 which meets the Thai government’s insurance requirements for Certificate of Entry (COE). The maximum age for the insurance cover is 74 on the date of the policy purchase.

The coverage starts immediately after clearing immigration in Thailand and includes the 14-day quarantine period.

AXA Sawasdee Thailand policy includes cashless service if the customer is admitted as an inpatient in an AXA network hospital in Thailand. AXA Sawasdee Thailand cover options are for 30, 60, 90, 180, 270 and 365 days.

AXA Thailand General Insurance chief customer officer Paweena Khemarangsan said: “AXA is ready to support visitors whether they travel for work, study, family reunions or other purposes.”

In addition, customers will receive a 10% discount when purchasing the Sawasdee Thailand travel insurance with “AXA SmartCare Executive Long Stay Visa” health insurance package.

The Long Stay Visa plan is designed specifically to comply with the requirements for retirement visa O-A and O-X type, and also the Special Tourist Visa (STV). The promotion runs until 30 June 2021.

To gain travel insurance quotes even, if you are just shopping around for the best price often requires you to provide some personal details. AXA asks for details of where you normally reside, age, planned length of stay in Thailand and your email address to obtain a quote. We managed to get a quote for a 90 day stay in Thailand for a person residing in zone 1 Asia (Macau in this case) age 66. The insurance price tag; THB7,020 under the Sawasdee Thailand scheme.