AirAsia introduces ASEAN Unlimited

KUALA LUMPUR, 4 March 2021: AirAsia introduces this week its ASEAN Unlimited, a deal that offers unlimited access to the airline’s international and domestic flights as well as e-commerce delivery services.

First-of-its-kind offer

AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes said: “AirAsia has expanded into a super app, offering much more than just travel products and now include e-commerce and fintech products. We have received so many positive responses and support for our new offerings, and we want to continue providing value to our customers.”

He called it part of the preparations to welcome the recovery of air travel in the region and to further stimulate the local economy. Unlimited flights and unlimited delivery are up for grabs until March 2022.

ASEAN Unlimited pass-holders redeem flights both domestically within Malaysia and internationally across ASEAN (when borders reopen) on flight code AK. Travel is valid from 17 March 2021 to 26 March 2022, subject to availability of flights.

Aside from flights, pass-holders will also have unlimited access to free delivery services across the AirAsia shop, AirAsia food, and AirAsia fresh. Delivery is currently available within the Klang Valley with upcoming expansion into more cities across Malaysia.

Price range

Priced at MYR599, the pass is available to all Malaysia-based AirAsia BIG Members to purchase on airasia.com/deals or the AirAsia ASEAN super app (under the Unlimited Deals tab). Purchases can be made up to 7 March 2021 (2359 GMT+8). BigPay users will enjoy MYR50 off their purchase when they pay with BigPay.

Flights redeemed via Asean Unlimited are subject to government taxes and fees, add-ons and other applicable charges and must be made at least 14 days before departure, and are subject to embargo period and other terms and conditions.

AirAsia has also extended the travel period of its previous AirAsia Unlimited Pass Cuti-Cuti Malaysia (MYR399) from 31 March to 30 June 2021. Launched in June 2020, the AirAsia Unlimited Pass Cuti-Cuti Malaysia allows pass holders to redeem unlimited flights (flight code AK) within Malaysia.

AirAsia X Unlimited Pass (MYR499) and AirAsia Unlimited Pass Cuti-Cuti Malaysia pass holders are also entitled to unlimited free delivery on AirAsia shop, food, and fresh from now until 30 June 2021.