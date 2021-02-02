Vietnam tightens Covid-19 measures

HANOI, 2 February 2021: In response to a new cluster of infections in the north of Vietnam last month, Vietnam’s health authorities have announced precautionary measures that restrict travel leading up to the Tet holiday season.

Large gatherings and Lunar New Year parties are suspended in Hanoi. Interprovincial transportation with Hải Dương Province is suspended for a period of 21 days covering peak season travel leading up to the Tet holiday celebrated 12 February.

Quảng Ninh Province has suspended interprovincial transportation and tourism operations, including cruises, hotels and restaurants until further notice. All flights and operations at Van Don International Airport, Halong Bay, are temporarily suspended.

Hải Dương Province and Bắc Ninh Province are observing social distancing measures until further notice.

Tourism attractions elsewhere in the country are currently open but must ensure safety measures are in place for all visitors.

Foreigners and residents are required to wear masks in public and may be fined for failure to comply.

Anyone entering Vietnam will need to undergo medical checks and 14-day quarantine upon arrival. Entry to the country is limited to diplomats, experts, investors and their respective family members, and Vietnamese returning home.

Events in Vietnam have been cancelled or postponed to avoid public gatherings where social distancing cannot be observed.

Cancelled events

F1 Vietnam Grand Prix.

Techcombank Hanoi Marathon – March 26-28, 2021.

Vietnam Trail Marathon 2021.