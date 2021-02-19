Tighter Covid-19 rules apply in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR, 19 February 2021: Malaysia announced 17 February the extension of its Movement Control Order until 4 March covering Kuala Lumpur and three other states.

The latest travel advisory updates confirm the Movement Control Orders have been extended in the federal territory of Kuala Lumpur as well as Selangor, Johor and Penang states.

At least until 4 March, the MCO bans inter-state and inter-district travel, and social activities except for essential businesses that are allowed to operate with social distancing measures. Entertainment venues remain closed. The 10 km travel limit from one’s residence to another has been lifted.

Elsewhere a slightly more relaxed rule fo a Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) applies in Kedah, Perak, Negeri Sembilan, Terengganu, Kelantan, Melaka, Pahang and Sabah as well as the federal territories of Putrajaya and Labuan.

The northern state of Perlis will be placed under-recovery movement control order (RMCO). The changes come into effect on 19 February and will be reviewed on the eve of 4 March.

The CMCO’s more lenient operating provisions apply to the mountain-top Resorts World Genting casino complex, which is mostly located in Pahang state with just small part in neighbouring Selangor.

The specialised gaming industry newsletter GGR Asia said the Genting casino reopened 1800 on Tuesday 16 February after being closed for more than three weeks. It quoted the casino’s website saying “strict standard operating procedures for hotels, facilities and attractions will include revised operating hours, limited availability or even temporary closure.”

The website also confirmed that Resorts World Awana Hotel resumed operations on 16 February. Two other non-gaming properties, Resorts World Kijal and Resorts World Langkawi, will reopen on 19 February.

Resorts World Genting closed on 22 January after the Malaysian government introduced the more stringent movement control order to counter a spike in Covid-19 infections.

(Source: Travel advisories and GGR Asia)