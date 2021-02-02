Thailand’s gem show to go virtual

BANGKOK: 2 February 2021: Thailand’s Department of International Trade Promotion will move the 66th Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair from its February timeslot to dates in May and turn it into a virtual trade show for the first time in its history.

For the past few months, DITP said it had been closely monitoring the situation relating to the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in Thailand and other countries. Even though Thailand has limited the spread of the virus, the DITP has decided to shift the 66th Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair, scheduled for 23 to 27 February 2021. Billed as an online event, the BGJF Virtual Trade Fair will be hosted in May 2021.

In addition to the virtual show, DITP will go ahead and organise the 67th Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair as a hybrid fair (mixed in-person and virtual) from 11 to 15 September 2021 at Challenger Halls, IMPACT Muang Thong Thani, Bangkok.