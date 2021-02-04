SpiceJet introduces more domestic flights

NEW DELHI, 4 February 2021: India’s SpiceJet will introduce more new domestic routes effective in March, according to the airline’s press information.

From Jaipur, it will start expansion by serving Dehradun, Delhi, and Goa mainly in response to the easing of domestic travel restrictions.

According to a recent press statement, SpiceJet will connect Jaipur, a popular tourist destination with daily flights from Delhi, Udaipur, Surat, Goa, Dehradun and Amristar. Introductory one-way fares range from around USD33 to USD59 on the new routes served by a 78-seat Q400 aircraft.

In a statement on the new routes, chief commercial officer Shilpa Bhatia said: “There can’t be a better time to launch multiple flights to connect this historical city known as the Pink City with other major cities… As Covid cases are slowly diminishing, travel destinations like Jaipur make a perfect weekend getaway for everyone with special introductory prices on one-way fares. Plus, we will keep adding new flights to various other Tier-2 cities offering great potential.”

SpiceJet also announced a new route from Kolkata to Pakyong, a town in Sikkim. Five-weekly flights will operate using the 78-seat Bombardier Q400.