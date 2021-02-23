Singapore hosts the Apprentice reality show

SINGAPORE, 23 February 2021: The first season of “The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition” a popular reality TV series, will see global candidates pitting their wits, strength, and determination against each other in a series of physical and business challenges, which are set against the backdrop of iconic Singapore landmarks.

This unique take on one of the world’s most popular reality TV shows was created by ONE Championship, Asia’s largest global sports media and produced in association with production partner Refinery Media, with the support of the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

Viewers can look forward to seeing familiar sights, such as the Singapore Zoo and Jewel Changi Airport, when the show premieres across Asia on 18 March 2021, with a global launch to follow in June 2021.

The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition” will feature 16 candidates who will need to overcome both physical tasks and business challenges.

Two of the candidates hail from Singapore: 24-year-old Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu martial artist and writer Alvin Ang, and 36-

year-old gymnastics programme director Joy Koh. They will compete alongside a group of international candidates for the coveted

USD250,000 job offer to work directly under ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong as his protege in Singapore for one year.

Singapore Tourism Board assistant chief executive (marketing group) Lynette Pang commented: “More than just a backdrop, our city epitomizes the spirit of what the show’s candidates can achieve with both passion and pride. We hope that viewers will be inspired by them and visit us to pursue their passions when the time comes.”

“The Apprentice” is one of the biggest non-scripted reality shows in TV history. It has aired in more than 120 countries. The first season of “The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition” will consist of 13 episodes.