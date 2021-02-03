Singapore closes green channels

SINGAPORE, 3 February 2021: Singapore has suspended its reciprocal green lane agreements with Germany, Malaysia, and South Korea from 1 February to 30 April.

The reciprocal green lane (RGL) agreement was initially set up to allow essential business travel, between Germany, Malaysia, and South Korea.

In a Covid-19 update at the weekend, Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it would review the Reciprocal Green Lane arrangements in three months. Travellers who have already been approved to enter Singapore under these Reciprocal Green Lanes can continue to do so.

UK tightens entry rules

The UK has tightened entry measures that include a mandatory quarantine on arrival for 10 days with Covid-19 PCR tests that could shorten quarantine to around a week.

Travellers must show a negative Covid-19 test result before departure for the UK. Those who have been to a country on a prescribed list in the last 10 days will not be able to enter the UK unless they are UK residents returning home.

A ban on direct passenger flights from the UAE (Dubai and Abu Dhabi) to the UK is now in place until 12 February. Travellers who have been in the UAE in the last 10 days will be denied access to the UK. The ban covers both Emirates and Qatar flights to the UK.

Emirates suspended passenger services between Dubai and all its UK destinations – Birmingham, Glasgow, London and Manchester until further notice.

Countries on the UK travel ban list