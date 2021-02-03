Radisson Collection debuts in Shanghai

HONG KONG, 3 February 2021: Radisson Hotel Group opens Radisson Collection Hotel, Xing Guo Shanghai, the group’s first premium lifestyle branded property in an Asia Pacific gateway city.

Radisson Collection Hotel, Xing Guo Shanghai becomes the collection’s first member in China and will be joined by a second in Q2, 2021 when the newly built Radisson Collection Resort, Nanjing opens its doors.

Radisson Collection hotels are located in major cities worldwide including Brussels, London, Rome, Copenhagen and Moscow. Future locations are pencilled in for Paris, Milan, Cairo, Budapest, Venice, Sri Lanka and Queenstown in New Zealand.

Radisson Collection Hotel, Xing Guo Shanghai stands in 17 acres of gardens, surrounded by historical villas mostly1930s Art Deco buildings in an urban oasis in the busy Xujiahui downtown business district.

The hotel features 185 rooms and suites, while its12th floor is reserved exclusively for female guests. Other features include four restaurants and a top floor executive lounge is an exclusive space with 270-degree city views.

The property is owned by Dong Hu Group that has worked with Radisson for more than 20 years.