SINGAPORE 19 February 2021: Princess Cruises announced its 13th annual Australia-based 2023 World Cruise perfect for cruise seekers who want to check off every destination on their travel bucket list. This once-in-a-lifetime, 107-day destination-filled voyage onboard Coral Princess goes on sale on 2 March 2021.

Casa Batllo – Barcelona, Spain

Crown Princess, New York



Coral Princess 2023 World Cruise highlights

Asian destinations include Komodo Island, Singapore and Colombo.

Sailing 32,500 nautical miles through the Indian Ocean, Mediterranean Sea, North Sea, Atlantic Ocean, three historic locks of the Panama Canal and the Pacific Ocean – this epic voyage crosses the Arctic Circle once and the equator twice.

The 107-day cruise visits 44 destinations in 26 countries on six continents – Australia, North America, South America, Asia, Europe and Africa.

Three roundtrip departure homeports:

Auckland – 31 May 2023

Sydney – 4 June 2023

Brisbane – 6 June 2023

Access to more than 20 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including the Archaeological “lost” the City of Petra (from Aqaba); Medina of Tétouan (from Tangier); The Statue of Liberty (from New York); Thingvellir National Park (Reykjavik); Rapa Nui National Park (Easter Island); and more.

Six maiden World Cruise ports, including Elba (Portoferraio, Italy); Marseille (France); Malaga (Spain); Tangier (Morocco); Belfast (Northern Ireland); Invergordon (Scotland).

More time in port with 10 late-night “More Ashore” stays, including Barcelona, Papeete (Tahiti) and Quebec City; and three overnight stays in Dubai, New York and Lima (Callao).

Opportunities to sail on shorter liners from 50 to 73 days departing from Brisbane, London, Sydney, and Auckland, as well as shorter segments ranging from 21 to 34 days.

The 2,000-guest Coral Princess showcases the MedallionClass Experience, offering a number of new features that leverage touchless technologies and significantly enhance and personalize the guest experience, as well as support new health protocols.

The cruise line’s award-winning OceanMedallion™ wearable device replaces the traditional cruise card to significantly expand touch-free options and personalization onboard Princess MedallionClass™ ships including:

Touchless embarkation and disembarkation

Keyless stateroom entry

Completely touchless commerce

Simplified safety training

On-demand food, beverages and retail items delivered anywhere onboard

Guest service requests via mobile device chat

Location-based gaming and wagering

Entertainment content via smart devices

Coral Princess also offers the best Wi-Fi at sea, MedallionNet™, so guests can stay connected to the things and people they love and share vacation memories with ease. MedallionNet offers unprecedented connectivity that’s fast, unlimited, reliable, and affordable with an access point in every stateroom so that guests can stream favourite movies, shows, games and music; connect to favourite social media sites; and video chat from anywhere on the ship.

With more than 700 balconies, Coral Princess features many signature Princess favourites, including Movies Under the Stars, The Sanctuary, Casino, Princess Theatre, and Sabatini’s Italian Trattoria and Bayou Café & Steakhouse speciality restaurants. Guests will also experience the ultimate sleep at sea with 107 nights rejuvenating in the Princess Luxury Bed.

Captain’s Circle Savings

Princess Cruises past guests are eligible for a discount off launch fares, up to US$1,000 per person and onboard spending money when they book by 30 November 2021. This discount can be combined with launch and group promotions. These discounts do not apply to third or fourth berth guests.

Visit: www.princess.com