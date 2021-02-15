Pelletier named Montien GM

BANGKOK, 15 February 2021: Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok has appointed Pierre- Andre Pelletier as area general manager.

According to the statement made by the group’s executive managing director, Montien Tantakit, late last week, Pelletier will supervise both the Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok and 56 Surawong Hotel.

Pierre- Andre Pelletier.

Pelletier is a veteran hotelier with over 30 years’ hospitality experience in Europe and Asia. He comes to the Montien following a long stint as a general manager and regional vice president in Onyx Hospitality Group. He has resided in Thailand for 28 years and started his hotel career in the country with the Mandarin Oriental Bangkok.

Commenting on the appointment, Montien noted: “With his wealth of hospitality experience and understanding of the Thai culture, Pierre is the perfect addition to lead our new Bangkok hotels”.

For years he has been associated with Onyx’s expansion that involved a restructuring from a family-run hotel company formerly known as “Amari.” to a multi-brand hotel corporation with an Asia Pacific footprint. He was most recently regional vice president, operations in southern Thailand, Vietnam, the Maldives for Onyx.

Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok has just completed a major renovation.