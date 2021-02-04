PATA virtual show open for log-ins

BANGKOK, 4 February 2021: The trade show, PATA Beyond: Travel Recovery Solutions, goes live 8 to 11 February a virtual exhibition for travel and technology solution providers to network with travel and hospitality companies in the Asia-Pacific.

The Pacific Asia Travel Association is breaking new ground with this 100% virtual event that provides a platform for travel and technology solution providers to exhibit their products and gain access to the Asia Pacific region, one of the most dynamic travel marketplaces in the world.

PATA CEO Mario Hardy: “In the post-Covid-19 era, the businesses that will dominate the landscape will be those that are agile and efficient. embrace technology, have a distributed workforce, and offer a mix of physical and digital assets in their service offerings.”

Organisations that provide travel recovery solutions in data, insights & analytics; payment technology; health/hygiene; consulting/advisory; security management; technology infrastructure; smartphone/mobile; sustainability/social responsibility; virtual experiences, and artificial intelligence/AR/VR, make up the 40 odd exhibitors presenting content during the four-day virtual event.

“Whether you work in digital, operations or marketing within the travel sector, PATA Beyond will provide you with the perfect opportunity to meet with leading solution providers of key technologies and innovative approaches to embrace the next evolution of the travel and tourism industry,” added Hardy.

PATA members can take advantage of the complimentary exhibitor package, while the fee for PATA Chapter members is USD250 and Non-Members is USD500. Visitor registration is complimentary for everyone.

The virtual event platform is powered by an award-winning tech provider based in Silicon Valley, which has supported more than 20,000 events. It offers a virtual exhibitor space where organisations can post banners, share contact details, add descriptions, upload brochures, and showcase their products through videos links.

They can also interact with one-to-one video calls with potential leads and prospects. The call functionality is built-in and 100% web-based. There’s nothing for users or speakers to download and no barriers to adoption. The feature is available for two sales representatives per exhibiting company.

Live Pitch Sessions

PATA Beyond also features Pitch Arena sessions where a series of live pitches focus on each tourism sub-segment allowing exhibitors to presents three-minute pitches followed by a live audience Q&A session.

There is even a virtual lobby that allows attendees to access an activity feed, see the programme, view and connect with all attendees, or even browse a special offers section that features exclusive deals offered by participating exhibitors. All live sessions are accompanied by real-time group chats facilitating networking among attendees, exhibitors and speakers.

Mobile Event App

PATA Beyond’s desktop platform is complemented by an intuitive mobile app, providing attendees access to the virtual events on-the-go, at all times while boosting engagement through push notifications.

Visitors will have four days to build relationships with key decision-makers of tourism organisations from both public and private sectors, drawing from the vast network of PATA members, chapters and PATA’s online community, worldwide.

Visit https://www.pata.org/pata-beyond-2021 or email events@PATA.org.

