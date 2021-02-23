PATA to name new CEO in April

BANGKOK, 23 February 2021: The Pacific Asia Travel Association has appointed a committee to shortlist applicants for the CEO post with an announcement on the successful candidate scheduled possibly as early as April.

The incumbent CEO, Mario Hardy, informed the association in 2019 that he would not seek an extension when his contract expired in December 2020. However, following the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown in March 2020 he agreed to continue for another six months until June 2021.

Pacific Asia Travel Association chairperson Soon Hwa Wong in a message to the members emailed Sunday, said the search for Hardy’s successor was underway and confirmed the appointment of a selection committee.

Committee members

Tunku Dato Seri (Dr) Iskandar Tunku Abdullah, Group Executive Chairman, The Melewar Group, PATA Life Member.

Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director, Macau Government Tourism Office, PATA Executive Board member.

Oliver Martin, Partner, Twenty31 Consulting Inc, PATA Executive Board member.

Kay – Kornchalee Tantimongkonsakul, PATA Corporate Affairs (Admin Resource for Selection Committee & non-voting).

The Selection Committee will shortlist and present their recommendations to the PATA executive board for endorsement and final approval. According to the association’s chairman selection of a replacement for Hardy, who is due to step down on 31 May, should be completed by April.

Since January, the CEO job vacancy announcement has been published through the PATA newsletter, trade, and social media channels.

Interested parties can still apply, and applications will be accepted until Sunday, 28 February at 1700 Indochina time (GMT +7). More information about the application process is available on the PATA Career page at https://www.pata.org/career.