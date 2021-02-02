PAL reports new Covid rules

MANILA, 2 February 2021: Philippine Airlines has introduced new measures on testing and quarantine for arriving passengers effective since Monday 1 February.

Based on measures outlined by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF), the airline requires that all arriving passengers undergo a reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction or RT-PCR testing on the sixth day of quarantine at a facility or hotel accredited by tourism and health agencies.

The airline said the requirements would be strictly implemented upon arrival at any international airport in the country.

In addition, the airline reported that new quarantine capacity limitations had prompted authorities to impose flight arrival restrictions at Manila airport, forcing airlines to cancel some previously scheduled flights to and from other airports such as Cebu and Clark.

Meanwhile, the government decided last week not to extend the travel restrictions for 36 countries where the new Covid-19 variants have been detected.

PAL noted the only people allowed to travel to the Philippines are citizens, foreign nationals with long-term visas, diplomats and dignitaries, and medical emergency cases, including medical escorts.

(Source: PAL Facebook page)