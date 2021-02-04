Marriott flag flies over Duxton

HONG KONG, 4 February 2021: Marriott’s Autograph Collection Hotels confirmed its arrival in Singapore this week with Duxton Reserve Singapore’s rebranding.

Owned by The Garcha Group, the former Six Senses Duxton with 49 rooms joins Autograph Collection which becomes Marriott International’s 11th brand to have a presence in the city-state,





Duxton Reserve Singapore, Autograph Collection is located in Tanjong Pagar in the heart of Singapore’s Chinatown and is close to the National Museum of Singapore and Asian Civilisations Museum.

Duxton Reserve Singapore was originally a conversion of eight restored 19th-century shophouses and incorporated a blend of elements from Chinese, Malay and European cultures.

The rebadged boutique property will participate in the Marriott Bonvoy global loyalty programme.