Lunar New Year fares on Vietjet

BANGKOK, 4 February 2021: Thai Vietjet launched its Lunar New Year Celebration promotion offering fares from just THB99 for Eco tickets and THB499 (excluding taxes, fees) for Deluxe tickets.

The deal also includes 20 kg of check-in baggage, free seat selection, priority check-in and free flight change fee. Passenger buying deluxe tickets can change flights without any fees. To build travel confidence, the airline has introduced Covid-19 travel insurance starting at THB180.

Fares are available for bookings until 7 February 2021 with the travel period expiring on 31 March 2021 (exclusive of public holidays).

Promotional fares are available on all Thai Vietjet’s domestic flights in Thailand from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Udon Thani, Hat Yai, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Si Thammarat Surat Thani and Ubon Ratchathani. They also apply to other routes such as Phuket – Chiang Rai, and Udon Thani – Chiang Rai, plus new routes Chiang Rai – Hat Yai and Chiang Mai – Nakhon Si Thammarat. T