JAL cuts flights until April

TOKYO, 1 February 2021: Japan Airlines announced last week revised flight plans and reduced frequency on selected routes effective from 1 February to 15 April 2021.

The carrier said it would continue to review travel restrictions at each destination and update its international network to providing customers with a safe and secure travel experience.

Oceania Routes

On Flights to Sydney and Melbourne 1 to 14 February, JAL will operate two roundtrip flights per week between Tokyo Haneda and Sydney. However, to comply with travel caps established by the Australian government, flight schedules for the latter half February will be announced at a later date. However, Melbourne flights remain suspended for the immediate future.

East Asia Routes

For service to Seoul Gimpo and Busan, the routes are suspended for the month of March.

Hawaii/Guam Routes

From 21 March 21 to 15 April on routes to Honolulu the carrier will operate one roundtrip flight per week between Tokyo Haneda and Honolulu. For service to Kona and Guam, flights remain suspended for the immediate future.

Travel restrictions remain unchanged for flights between Hawaii and Japan. Currently, travellers must quarantine for 10 days upon entering Hawaii. At the same time, travellers must submit a negative Covid-19 test result, within 72 hours of the flight’s departure.

Flight reductions