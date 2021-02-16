Indonesia shuts borders to foreign travellers

JAKARTA, 16 February 2021: The Indonesian government closed the country to all foreign visitors on 9 February until further notice according to a Garuda Indonesia’s statement on its website updated Monday.

There are some exceptions to the rule for travellers who meet certain criteria such as permanent residency or on official or essential business.

Denpasar

Travellers authorised to enter the country and arriving at Bali’s international airport must show a health certificate with a negative RT-PCR test result issued within a maximum period of48 hours before departure. Or they can furnish a negative rapid antigen test result issued within a maximum period of 24 hours before departure.

Other destinations (Except for arrivals at Denpasar and Pontianak), foreigners who are eligible to enter the country must show a health certificate with a negative RT-PCR test result issued within a maximum period of 72 hours before departure OR a negative rapid antigen test result issued within a maximum period of 48 hours before departure.

Travellers leaving Indonesia on flights can transit and join flights to a third destination, but conditions apply. Transiting in Bangkok is not allowed.

Domestic Flights

Travellers flying within Indonesia have to show a valid Health Certificate with a Covid-19 free result. In regions where the Covid-19 test is not available the traveller can present a doctor’s certificate stating they are free of Covid-19 symptoms or those linked to the common flu.