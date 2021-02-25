India’s beaches shine in TripAdvisor ranking

SINGAPORE, 25 February 2021: Despite the lockdowns that kept us away from our favourite beaches, Tripadvisor managed to deliver its annual Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards for Beaches this week.

The awards are based on reviews and ratings that highlight our favourite beaches around the world.

In 2021, Australia’s Whitehaven Beach takes the top spot on the world best beaches list. The 7 km stretch of white-sand beach is located on Whitsunday Island, Australia, accessible by boat, seaplane and helicopter from Airlie Beach, Queensland.

India’s Agonda Beach takes the top beach ranking in Asia, rising from second place in 2020. Cavelossim Beach, India, came in second this year, and Ngapali Beach, Myanmar, took third place. India had the highest showing of top beaches at three in the top-10 list, followed by two beaches in Thailand.

“A recent Tripadvisor survey revealed that 60% of travellers are very likely to take a beach trip in 2021,” said Tripadvisor vice president and general manager, global media business Christine Maguire. “Whether your preferred kind of beach is preened and pristine or rugged and rough, this list of travellers’ favourites is just the inspiration you need to get planning your next beach break.”





Top 10 Beaches in Asia

Top 10 Beaches in the World