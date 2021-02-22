Howard Johnson’s flag flies in Cambodia

SINGAPORE, 22 February 2021: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts that claims to be the world largest hotel franchising company, signs its first hotel in the southern port city of Sihanoukville, Cambodia.

Howard Johnson Plaza by Wyndham Blue Bay Sihanoukville will introduce the popular US brand to Cambodia’s third international gateway city after Phnom Penh and Siem Reap.

Claiming to be Sihanoukville’s first international five-star hotel, the property opens on the coastal city’s Independence Beach. It marks the debut of the Howard Johnston brand in Southeast Asia following its introduction in China and South Korea. The brand is flagged on 320 properties across North America, South America and now Asia.

Compared with Sihanoukville’s current hotel room count, the Howard Johnson Plaza is mega with 322 rooms. It will rely on an adjacent shopping mall and casino to drive business post-Covid-19 pandemic.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Asia Pacific president, Joon Aun Ooi, calls it an “incredible milestone; a robust pipeline of franchise and management contracts across the region” that we anticipate will see more than 100 openings in Southeast Asia in three to five years.

Howard Johnson Plaza by Wyndham Blue Bay Sihanoukville is a 36-floor high-rise building overlooking the beach and directly connected to the region’s largest shopping mall and a major casino complex.

The property is located 26 km from Sihanoukville International Airport and 225 km from Cambodia’s capital Phnom Penh.