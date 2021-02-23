Hilton expands in Shenzhen

SHENZHEN, China 23 February 2021: Hilton opened its latest hotel in China on Sunday that connects directly to the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Centre, the largest convention and exhibition centre in the Asia Pacific.

The hotel, connected to the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Centre, is owned by Shenzhen Zhaohua International Exhibition Development Co Ltd and is managed by Hilton.

Located in the heart of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the hotel is situated 18 km from Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport and close to the city’s main attractions such as Waterlands Resorts, Shenzhen Bao’an Xiwan Mangrove Wetland Park and Phoenix Hill Forest Park.

Named Hilton Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Centre the 325-room property can probably boast one of the longest hotel names in the world.

“We are delighted to plant the Hilton flag in yet another prime location in Shenzhen. The hotel’s state of the art meetings facilities, place in a great position to cater to those looking to hold world-class meetings and events in the city,” said Hilton senior vice president, brand management, Asia Pacific, Alexandra Jaritz.

In addition to being right next door to the mega Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Centre, the hotel features its own meeting space measuring 2,900m² in 21 separate spaces, including a ballroom.

To promote the hotel’s opening, Hilton Honors members will earn an additional 1,000 Points per night – up to a maximum of 3,000 Hilton Honors Points from 21 February 21 to 30 June 2021 when booking directly with Hilton.