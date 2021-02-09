Heroes of the Mekong award

BANGKOK, 9 February 2021: The Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office has appointed two former tourism ministers from the Mekong region to head the selection committee to choose the 2021 winner of the Mekong Heroes’ award project.

Launched in 2020 the award honours an individual in tourism who has worked tirelessly behind the scenes to “inspire and influence the direction of the Mekong Region’s tourism industry. Nominations are eligible from the six-member countries; Cambodia, China, Laos, Myanmar Thailand and Vietnam.

The Mekong Heroes Selection Committee will be co-chaired by former Minister of Tourism & Sports of Thailand, Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul, and former Minister of Hotels & Tourism of Myanmar, Htay Aung.

Nominations are now open for the 2021 Mekong Hero at www.MekongHeroes.com, and the winners will be announced at the 2nd Virtual Destination Mekong Summit in May 2021.

The 1st Mekong Hero was announced during the inaugural Virtual Destination Mekong Summit 25 August 2020. The award went to Potjana Suansri founder of the Thailand Community-Based Tourism Institute (CBT-I). She is currently serving as cultural tourism capacity building expert for the UN International Trade Center (ITC) Myanmar Inclusive Tourism project.