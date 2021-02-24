Green zone flights back on Tasman routes

SYDNEY, 24 February 2021: The Australian government has lifted its pause on quarantine-free flights from New Zealand after a lockdown cut quarantine-free airline travel in January.

Meetings concluded with New Zealand public health authorities at the weekend when it reinstated “Green-zone” flights with some conditions.

The main condition creates a zone at airports in Australia and New Zealand to separate arriving passengers who can skip quarantine and those who must comply. Green-zone airlines are separated from red-zone flights that carry passengers who must undergo a 14-day quarantine at a designated hotel.

Most of the green-zone flights between the two countries are on Air New Zealand, while Qantas offers three flights weekly between Auckland and Sydney. Jetstar offers a single flight weekly between Auckland and Sydney.

Quarantine free flights from New Zealand to Australia resumed 21 February. However, travellers still need to have a negative Covid-19 test obtained not more than 72 hours prior to the departure flight. Conditions will be reviewed on 1 March.