DUBAI, 1 February 2021: Emirates allows members to retain their elite tier status until 2022, making it one of the first airlines to offer a year-long extension.

All tier status reviews scheduled for 2021 are extended for another year for 12 months to compensate for that limit flight options for travel restrictions still in place due to Covid-19.

Extending tier status

Emirates Skywards Silver and Gold members with a tier review date prior to 31 December 2021, will have their current tier status extended by an additional 12 months.

Emirates Skywards Platinum members with a tier review date prior to 31 December 2021, will also have their current tier status extended by 12 months, in addition to the Gold status of any nominee.

As an example, if a member has a current tier review date on 31 March 2021, their new tier review date will be extended to 31 March 2022.

Extending miles validity

The loyalty programme has also further extended the validity of any Skywards Miles due to expire from April 2020 until 30 June 2021. Skywards Miles can be redeemed up to 11 months in advance for an extensive range of rewards, including flight tickets on Emirates, flight upgrades, and many more privileges.

Members can fly Emirates with full confidence as the airline has revised its booking policies to offer customers generous re-booking terms and options. Customers who purchase a ticket for travel on or before 30 June 2021, can change their travel dates or extend the ticket validity for two years.

More ways to retain tier status

Emirates Skywards will also be rolling out more initiatives throughout the year to help members retain tier status or fast-track to a higher level.

Emirates Skywards has more than 27 million members worldwide. The loyalty programme offers four tiers of membership: Blue, Silver, Gold and Platinum, with each tier earning exclusive privileges. Members can earn Miles with partners ranging from airlines, hotels and car rentals to financial, leisure and lifestyle brands. Skywards Miles can be spent on flight tickets on partner airlines, hotel stays, hospitality at sporting and cultural events, and money-can’t-buy experiences.

