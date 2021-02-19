Emirates pauses on South African flights

DUBAI, 19 February 2021: Emirates continues to suspend flights to South Africa until 10 March 2021, in line with recent government directives that restrict entry for travellers originating from South Africa.

The airline said customers holding tickets with final destinations in South Africa would not be accepted for travel at their point of origin.

The latest suspension followed an earlier one when Emirates had halted flights between the UAE and South Africa from 16 to 28 January.

Meanwhile, the airline suspended its three-weekly flights to Melbourne, Australia, effective 16 February. It is planning to resume the service on 26 March depending on local government Covid-19 measures. The airline said it was complying with an Australian government directive to suspend all international passenger flights arriving in Melbourne.

In place of the passenger service, the airline will operate cargo-only flights from Dubai to Melbourne on the outbound leg while accepting passengers for the return leg to Dubai configured for a mix of cargo and passengers.

India’s GoAir introduced four weekly flights from Hyderabad to Male, capital of the Maldives last week. It joins services from Bangalore, Delhi and Mumbai to the Maldives, one of the few leisure destinations remaining open to tourism.

The carrier is now offering four routes to the Maldives capital this winter: Hyderabad along with Bangalore, Delhi, and Mumbai.

In the US, United Airlines says it has postponed the launch of new service from San Francisco to Bangalore in India from 6 May to 27 May. Air India started a weekly flight on the same route in January.