DOT happy with new entry rules

MANILA, 3 February 2021: The Philippines Department of Tourism welcomed the easing of a travel ban on 1 February for passengers from countries that reported cases of the new Covid-19 variant.

“We are happy that the borders are open again so our citizens can rejoin their families after plans had been curtailed due to the travel ban on passengers from the new Covid variant countries,” said the DOT chief Bernadette Romulo-Puyat.

“Now, they can revive their visits, notably as more local destinations have reopened,” she added.

Effective 1 February 2021, with the lifting of travel restrictions on Covid-19 new variant countries, some foreigners will be allowed to enter but subject to conditions.

They must have a valid and existing visa at the time of entry, except for those qualified under the ‘Balikbayan’ programme.

They must have pre-booked accommodation for at least seven nights in an accredited quarantine hotel/facility.

They must undergo Covid-19 testing at the quarantine hotel/facility on the sixth day from the date of arrival.

DOT is also reviewing the rates posted by quarantine hotels.

( Source: PNA)